UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to read Lazar Markovic is on a loan from Liverpool FC to Sporting)
Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the loan of Lazar Markovic until the end of the 2016/2017 sports season
Source text: bit.ly/2bDLixs
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources