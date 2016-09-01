(Corrects headline to read Lazar Markovic is on a loan from Liverpool FC to Sporting)

Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the loan of Lazar Markovic until the end of the 2016/2017 sports season

