Sept 1Gazprombank :

* Says to hold shareholders meeting on Sept. 20 to decide on extension of maturity period for BO-07, BO-08, BO-09, BO-10 series bonds

* On Wednesday board approved extension of BO-07-BO-10 bonds maturity period to 10 from 3 years

Source text: bit.ly/2bFdeiI, bit.ly/2bUWLcj

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)