Sept 1 TelForceOne SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management board decided to create write-downs its commercial goods due to impairment of these assets

* Said due to impairment of its inventory, H1 net profit will be lower by 1.3 million zlotys ($332,400)

* Said the impairment has been recognised due to the continued optimization of the company's offer

* Similar accounting operations may also take place in the coming quarters

