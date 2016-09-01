Sept 1 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol Sad :

* Said early on Thursday that player Rafa Silva will play for Benfica for the next five seasons

* Rafa Silva is transferred from SC Braga in a deal that amounts to 16 million euros ($17.8 million)

