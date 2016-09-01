BRIEF-Redflex updates on Victorian Road Safety Cameras maintenance contract extension
* Redflex traffic systems pty ltd (Redflex), has received confirmation from Victorian Department of Justice & Regulation
Sept 1 Lucisano Media Group SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Italian International Film, reached an agreement with Sky Italia and independent film producers Cattleya, Indiana, Palomar e Wildside to set up a film distribution company for Italian cinema
Source text: bit.ly/2bEkcS2
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Redflex traffic systems pty ltd (Redflex), has received confirmation from Victorian Department of Justice & Regulation
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
* Current chairman Tony Scotton will assume role of interim CEO