BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 Blirt SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its supervisory board approved changes in the company's strategy and organizational structure
* Under the new strategy the company will focus on production of proteins and reagents for molecular biology
* Said research and development projects as well as projects at the stage of commercialization to be treated as separate profit centres, preferably outsourced to separate companies, for which external financing will be sought
* Said change of the strategy has a direct impact on changing the organizational structure of the company, what includes dissolution of research and development department
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.