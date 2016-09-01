UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the company and Marvipol Development SA (former M Automotive Holding SA), as acquiring company, agreed and signed Marvipol's division plan
* Marvipol's real estate activities managed by Warsaw-based branch will be transferred to Marvipol Development
* The automotive branch will be managed by Marvipol
* The company's shareholders will receive 41,551,852 series C shares of Marvipol Development at ratio 1 to 1, issued in connection with the planned division of Marvipol
* The division aims to reorganize the group's activities so that Marvipol will continue to lead the automotive business and Marvipol Development SA will manage real estate activities
* Marvipol Development's magagement will apply for listing of all its issued shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources