UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday acquired Bas Leon Dost for a fixed amount of 10 million euros ($11.2 million) plus a variable fee of up to 2 million euros in function of results
* The transfer was announced on Aug. 28
Source text: bit.ly/2bEta1v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources