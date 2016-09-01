Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday acquired Bas Leon Dost for a fixed amount of 10 million euros ($11.2 million) plus a variable fee of up to 2 million euros in function of results

* The transfer was announced on Aug. 28

Source text: bit.ly/2bEta1v

