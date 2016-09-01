Sept 1 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 unconsolidated revenue of 17.8 million zlotys ($4.5 million) versus 14.2 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 unconsolidated net loss was 2.9 million zlotys versus profit of 367,146 zlotys year on year

* Holds 100 pct in OOO Mirakulum and 50 pct of BIONIQ Institute of Skin and Care Technology Sp. z o.o., but does not consolidate the units' results Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9178 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)