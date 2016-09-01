BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 BrainCool AB (publ) :
* Says has received its first order for the Japanese market from the company's partner, FINGAL Link
* The order is for 10 units of its product, The BrainCool System
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583
