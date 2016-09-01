Sept 1 Banco do Brasil SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved own capital interest payment for Q3, totalling 352.7 million Brazilian reais ($108.6 million) and corresponding to 0.1267 real per share

* Payment date is Sep. 30

* Record date is Sep. 12

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 13

Source text: bit.ly/2bF0agc

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2470 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)