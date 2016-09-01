Aug 31 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Media reports sourced by Japan's Nikkei newspaper stating that Sharp Corporation to start talks with company's unit Vestel Ticaret regarding buy back of brand licence rights of production and sales/marketing of white goods in Europe don't reflect the reality

* The aforementioned licence agreement with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)