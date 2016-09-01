Nikkei falls over 1 pct as US rally falters, BOJ decision awaited
* Wall Street mark biggest fall this year on immigration curbs
Sept 1 Eutelsat Communications Sa
* Eutelsat says Spacex Falcon 9 rocket explosion has potential impact on its business worth 5 mln euros in 2016-17, 15 mln euros 2017-2018, 25-30 mln euros 2018-2019
* Eutelsat had agreed to use satellite for coverage of sub-Saharan Africa to launch high-speed internet from start of 2017
* Says operational costs linked to project will be saved minimising impact on EBIDTA margins
* Has no impact on financial objectives published July 29 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.