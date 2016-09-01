Sept 1 Gap Inc :

* Gap Inc. reports August sales results

* Comparable sales for August 2016 were down 3 percent versus a 2 percent decrease last year

* August sales fell 2 percent to $1.17 billion

* "Currently assessing impact from a fire that recently occurred in a building located on its Fishkill, New York distribution center campus"

* August same store sales view down 1.9 percent -- Thomson Reuters data