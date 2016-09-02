STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 Unibet Group Plc

* Says Anders Strom, Chairman of the Board of Directors in Unibet Group Plc, through Veralda Investment Ltd (VIL) has sold 1,493,800 shares in Unibet

* Says transaction took place on Aug 31, and following the sale VIL owns 10,266,200 shares in Unibet, corresponding to approximately 4.5 percent of the shares

Source text: here,c2070085