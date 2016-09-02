UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :
* Said on Thursday obtained a loan of 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) for five years from its main shareholder EcorNaturaSi SpA
* Says to use obtained funding for investments, development of its existing shops and opening of its first large surface area shop
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources