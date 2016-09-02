Sept 2 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :

* Said on Thursday obtained a loan of 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) for five years from its main shareholder EcorNaturaSi SpA

* Says to use obtained funding for investments, development of its existing shops and opening of its first large surface area shop

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)