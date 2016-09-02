UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 Prochnik SA :
* Said on Thursday its turnover in August reached 5.4 million zlotys ($1.4 million), up 58 percent year on year
* Gross retail margin for August reached 46 percent versus 52 percent a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8907 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources