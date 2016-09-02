(Adds Tobii comments)

Sept 2 Tobii AB

* Tobii receives order from Alienware regarding the IS4 eye-tracking platform

* Tobii spokeswoman says order worth slightly more than order from Acer, announced on Monday, which was estimated at 7 mln to 15 mln Swedish crowns ($817,919 - $1.75 mln) over 12 months

* Says shipment is planned to take place over an 18-month period starting in the third quarter of this year

* Says there are no binding volume commitments but deliveries will be done in pace with sales of the Alienware product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5583 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)