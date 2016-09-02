Sept 2 Komputronik SA :

* Said on Thursday that July and August unconsolidated sales of goods and services amounted to around 314.8 million zlotys ($80.7 million) versus 278.6 million zlotys a year ago, that is up 13 percent

* Sees the up trend to continue in following quarters and notes increased sales in RTV and appliances sectors as well as in Komputronik Home segment

