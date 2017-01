Sept 2 Fresenius Medical Care

* Says acquires dialysis service provider Sandor Nephro services in India, which is expected to generate around $3 mln in 2016 revenues

* Says to acquire 85 pct of equity interest in Indian dialysis group Sandor Nephro services from a group of investors

* Expects investment to be accretive in 2017 on earnings after tax.