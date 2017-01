Sept 2 Eurocent SA :

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to issue up to 30,000 series F bonds with nominal value of 100 zlotys ($25.62)each, fixed interest of 8.5 pct and maturity on Sept. 15, 2018

* Informed about the plan to issue bonds worth up to 3 million zlotys on Aug 26

($1 = 3.9031 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)