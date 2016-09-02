Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Announces that the quarterly adjustment of portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40, sWIG80, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will be carried out after trading session on Sept. 16
* The portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will remain unchanged
* Shares of Alumetal and Stalprodukt will leave sWIG80 index and join mWIG40 index
* Shares of Prime Car Management will leave mWIG40 index and join sWIG80 index
* Hawe will leave mWIG40 index
* Braster will join sWIG80 index
Source text - bit.ly/2ciBu98
Further company coverage:,,, ,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)