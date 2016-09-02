Sept 2 Micropos Medical AB (publ) :

* Says has entered agreement with Örebro University Hospital (Universitetssjukhuset Örebro), which will conduct a clinical trial in prostate cancer patients

* RayPilot will be used

* Order value for consumables in the study is just over 20,000 euros ($22,382.00)

Source text: bit.ly/2bZbqU3

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)