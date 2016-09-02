STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group:

* Says records sales growth of 8.7 pct year-on-year in August, 15th consecutive month of growth

* Says sales of the new Volvo XC90 were the main growth driver globally

* Says Chinese sales up 37.0 pct yr/yr in Aug, U.S. sales up 31.3 pct yr/yr

* Says Aug sales in Western Europe down 14.4 pct yr/yr

