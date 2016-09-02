UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group:
* Says records sales growth of 8.7 pct year-on-year in August, 15th consecutive month of growth
* Says sales of the new Volvo XC90 were the main growth driver globally
* Says Chinese sales up 37.0 pct yr/yr in Aug, U.S. sales up 31.3 pct yr/yr
* Says Aug sales in Western Europe down 14.4 pct yr/yr
Source text: here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources