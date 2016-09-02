BRIEF-Uniserve Communications says "substantial" EBITDA rise after restructuring
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring
Sept 2 Transtema Group AB :
* Says has established a new wholly owned subsidiary, Transtema Academy AB
* The establishment of the company imposes no direct costs for the Group in addition to the share capital deposited
* The company is expected to eventually contribute positively to the Group's revenue and results
Source text: bit.ly/2ckZuuY
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring
* 9-Months ended Dec 2016 revenue 1.50 billion naira versus 1.38 billion naira year ago
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Jan 31 India's IT lobby warned on Tuesday that a bill before the U.S. Congress aimed at imposing tougher visa rules unfairly targets some of its members and will not solve a U.S. labour shortage in technology and engineering.