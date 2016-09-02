Sept 2 Circle Oil Plc
* International finance corporation says to further extend
suspension of repayments due under its reserve based lending
facility until 30 september 2016
* Says ifc have again agreed to deferral of interest payment
due on 29 july 2016 until 30 september 2016
* Says as a result of deferral of ifc interest payment,
company is in a position to discharge its financial obligations
during period of waiver
* To continue to explore options for additional funding
during this period in order to be able to discharge its
financial obligations thereafter
