BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
Sept 5 Invista SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported H1 revenue of 6.0 million zlotys ($1.54 million) versus 647,142 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 3.0 million zlotys versus loss of 415,569 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8932 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless