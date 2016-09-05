UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Vistula Group SA :
* Said on Friday that on Sept. 1 Alma Market SA sold 5,650,000 shares of Vistula Group at 3.05 zloty ($0.78) per share or total 17.2 million zlotys in transactions on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Alma Market lowered its stake in company to 3.81 pct from 7.0 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8929 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources