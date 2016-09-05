Sept 5 Macro Games SA :

* Said on Friday that on May 11 it completed 11,742,540 series E shares subscription with no reduction

* On May 12 allotted 11,742,540 series E shares at 0.12 zloty each to one investor in exchange for deduction of mutual liabilities arising from acquisition of series E shares and 3,517 shares of Big Blue Marble Incorporation

* Informed about series E shares issue in May

