Sept 5 Rostelecom :

* Says it launches test-operation of submarine fiber-optic network connecting Kamchatka and Sakhalin

* Says total length of the backbone is about 1,700 kilometres with maximum capacity of up to 8 Tbit/s

* Says start of commercial operation of the network is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2016

(Gdynia Newsroom)