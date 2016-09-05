Sept 5 Energisa SA :
* Said on Friday that the second Bankruptcy and Judicial
Reorganization Court of Sao Paulo had published a decision
announcing the end of the judicial reorganization of the
companies: Rede Energia SA - em Recuperacao Judicial,
Companhia Tecnica de Comercializacao de Energia - em Recuperacao
Judicial, QMRA Participacoes SA - em Recuperacao Judicial,
Denerge Desenvolvimento Energetico SA - em Recuperacao Judicial
and Empresa de Eletricidade Vale do Paranapanema SA - em
Recuperacao Judicial
* Says all the obligations established in the judicial
reorganization plan have been performed
