Sept 5 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* Achieved a profit of 10.6 million Swiss francs ($10.81 million) in the first semester of 2016. At 27.8 per cent, the decline in profits was disproportionate compared to the previous year

* Company recorded an operative result (EBIT) of 10.8 million Swiss francs in H1 and achieved an EBIT margin of 13.7 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9804 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)