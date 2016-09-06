Sept 6 Elemental Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that on Aug. 31 Reventon FIZ sold 8,506,257 shares of the company at 4.0 zlotys ($1.0) per share or 34.0 million zlotys in total

* In exchange for the company's shares Reventon FIZ acquired 612,669 investment certificates of Asterion FIZ at 96.23 zlotys per certificate

* Previously, on Aug 30, Reventon FIZ sold 2 million shares of the company

* Reventon FIZ and Asterion FIZ are funds managed by ALTUS TFI SA

* Reventon FIZ and Asterion FIZ are affiliated units of Pawel Jarski, the company's CEO and Agata Jarska, the chairman of the company's supervisory board

