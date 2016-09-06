Sept 6 Mex Polska SA :

* Said on Monday that under its 2015-2019 strategy it has been implementing a stable development strategy model

* Under the stable development strategy model, sees FY 2016 net profit at 4.2 million zlotys ($1.1 million) and revenue of 58.4 million zlotys

* In its 2015-2019 strategy presented two development models: stable development strategy model and full development model

($1 = 3.8927 zlotys)