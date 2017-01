Sept 6 Almirall SA :

* Announced on Monday positive results from a Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Actikerall when applied in the field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis

* Actikerall is currently approved as a lesion-directed treatment

* The clinical trial aims to update the mode of administration and posology to include the field-directed treatment of a contiguous skin area

