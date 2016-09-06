Sept 6 BofA Merrill Lynch :

* Proposed placing of approximately 300 million ordinary shares in Worldpay Group Plc ("company") by Ship Global 2 & Cy S.C.A.

* Placing shares represent approximately 15 pct of Worldpay Group's issued ordinary share capital

* Ship global 2 will cease to be entitled to appoint directors to board of worldpay group on completion of sale of placing shares

* Says assuming all of placing shares are sold, Ship Global 2 will continue to hold approximately 13.2 pct of issued share capital of Worldpay Group

* Worldpay Group will not receive any proceeds from placing