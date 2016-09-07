Sept 7 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
AG :
* Said on Tuesday H1 rental income rises to 37.5 million
euros ($42.18 million), almost triple the prior year's figure
of 13.8 million euros and 100 percent of the pro rata forecast
for the full year of 2016
* IFRS earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the
first half of 2016 doubled to 32.9 million euros compared to the
previous year's level of 16.1 million euros
* H1 net profit increased sharply to 7.2 million euros after
a level of 0.3 million euros in the prior year's comparable
period
* H1 net profit adjusted for measurement effects, non-
recurring and special items (EPRA earnings/FFO) before
non-controlling interests amounted to 5.3 million euros
* Fine-tuning of 2016 full year forecast: instead of the
planned FFO before minority interests of just under 20 million
euros, the Executive Board now expects FFO before minority
interests for the full year to amount to 19.1 million euros and
13.9 million euros after minority interests; new FFO target is
0.27 euro per share
* 2017 forecast: FFO of roughly 18 million euros / 0.34 euro
per share; rental income to total 77 million euros and FFO
before minority interests of around 25 million euros and roughly
18 million euros after minority interests
