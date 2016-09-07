Sept 7 Mondo TV SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it submitted to Atlas Alpha Yield Fund and Atlas Capital Markets the first bond issue request under the investment agreement signed in July

* Atlas will subscribe, directly or indirectly, to 60 convertible bonds for the value of 250,000 euros ($281,025.00) per bond

* Under the agreement, the company will request to subscribe to four tranches of bonds

* The first bond tranche is for the total value of 4.5 million euros

* To issue as well in favor of Atlas three warrants which give the right to subscribe to 215,000 Mondo TV shares at 6.50 euros per share, 640,000 Mondo TV shares at 8.00 euros per share, 215,000 Mondo TV shares at 10.00 euros per share

