UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 7 (Reuters) -
* American Finance Trust, Inc. to acquire American Realty Capital - Retail Centers Of America, Inc. for $1.4 Billion
* American Finance Trust Inc says deal improving company's capital structure and creating accretion to AFIN's funds from operations per share in 2017
* RCA shareholders to receive 0.385 shares of AFIN stock and $0.95 in cash for each share of RCA stock held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: