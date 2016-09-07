Sept 7 PIK Group says:

* Plans to increase revenue to 56.3 billion roubles ($873.5 million) in 2016, 67 billion roubles in 2017, 116.3 billion roubles in 2018, 155.4 billion roubles in 2019, 247.1 billion roubles in 2020 (2015: 51.1 billion roubles).

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation falling to 10.9 billion roubles from 13.7 billion roubles in 2015, growing subsequently to 14.4 billion roubles in 2017, 31.9 billion roubles in 2018, 41.6 billion roubles in 2019 and 62.6 billion roubles in 2020.

* Net profit is seen at 6.2 billion roubles in 2016, 8.1 billion roubles in 2017, 22.6 billion roubles in 2018, 31.1 billion roubles in 2019, 49.4 billion roubles in 2020 (2015: 11.4 billion roubles).

* Expects net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.5 times in 2016 and 1.2 times in 2017, turning to a negative 0.2x in 2018, -1.0x in 2019 and -0.8x in 2020 (2015: -0.1x).

* Aims to sell 851,000 sq.m. of housing in 2016, 1.098 million sq.m. in 2017, 1.463 mln sq.m. in 2018, 1.563 mln sq.m. in 2019, 1.564 mln sq.m. in 2020 (2015: 625,000 sq.m.).

* Forecasts were provided in an investor presentation in connection with the planned rouble bond issues.

* PIK will open books on 3 billion roubles worth of Series 1 and 3 billion roubles worth of Series 2 exchange-traded 10-year bonds with a three-year put option on Sept. 13. ($1 = 64.4560 roubles) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)