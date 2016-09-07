(Adds spokesman comment, types of downstream assets)

Sept 7 Shell CEO Van Beurden speech at Barclays CEO energy power conference in New York:

* Says company's average break-even price in pre-FID projects now at $45/bl

* Says undertaking strategic review of Argentina downstream assets as part of $30 billion divestment programme

* Shell spokesman says upstream assets in Argentina are not part of the review

* Shell's downstream assets in Argentina include the Buenos Aires refinery, around 600 retail sites, plus trading and supply, chemicals, LPG, marine fuels, aviation fuels and lubricants businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso)