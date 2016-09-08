UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it sold 1,033,000 own shares at 31.0 zloty ($8.1) each to Altus TFI SA
* The sold shares represent 7.41 pct stake in Oponeo.pl
* The shares were previously acquired by Oponeo.pl under the buyback program
* Currenly Oponeo.pl holds 26 own shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8302 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources