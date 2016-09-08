** Property website Zoopla +c.2% & among top FTSE midcap gainers

** Sees FY EBITDA at the top end of 69 mln-76 mln stg range from poll of analysts, boosted by higher number of property listings, growth in its price comparison service

** Positive update matches recent upbeat outlooks from British housebuilders Barratt, Redrow & strong market data that challenges general sentiment that Brexit would freeze deals in the real estate market