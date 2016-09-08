Sept 8 Dmail Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 total revenue of 14.0 million euros versus 13.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit of 33.7 million euros ($37.9 million) versus loss of 5.2 million euros a year ago

* Said that the H1 net result was boosted by positive non-recurring items and by the debt restructuring related to the composition with creditors

* Said it restated its H1 2015 financial data

