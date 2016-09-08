Sept 8 Navistar International Corp
* Navistar reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.42
* Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.18 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.2 billion to $8.6 billion
* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $550 million - $600 million for
fiscal year 2016
* Expects Volkswagen alliance to be accretive beginning in
first year
* FY2016 revenue view $8.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects cumulative synergies for Navistar to ramp up to at
least $500 million over first five years from Volkswagen deal
* By year five, it expects alliance will generate annual
synergies of at least $200 million for Navistar
