Sept 8 Navistar International Corp

* Navistar reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.2 billion to $8.6 billion

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $550 million - $600 million for fiscal year 2016

* Expects Volkswagen alliance to be accretive beginning in first year

* FY2016 revenue view $8.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects cumulative synergies for Navistar to ramp up to at least $500 million over first five years from Volkswagen deal

* By year five, it expects alliance will generate annual synergies of at least $200 million for Navistar