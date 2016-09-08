Sept 8 Watt's SA :

* Said on Wednesday signed deal with Danone for a sale of Danone Chile SA for 16 billion Chilean pesos ($24 million) excluding net financial debt

* Says both parties agreed on initial conditions for licensing of brands Danone, Activia, Danone Light for the period of 15 years

($1 = 660.5200 Chilean pesos)