* Said on Thursday that, answering to its shareholders' questions, it has not sold or obliged to sell shares in its portfolio company, Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o.

* Said that, according to its knowledge, shares of Graphene Solutions acquired recently by Erne Ventures were acquired from Inkubit sp. z o.o.

* Said that currently, after increase in Graphene Solutions's capital, EBC Solicitors through its unit Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA, holds 1,749 shares of Graphene Solutions

