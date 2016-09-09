BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment to sell property worth 10 mln in Kuwait City
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
Sept 9 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Said on Thursday that, answering to its shareholders' questions, it has not sold or obliged to sell shares in its portfolio company, Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o.
* Said that, according to its knowledge, shares of Graphene Solutions acquired recently by Erne Ventures were acquired from Inkubit sp. z o.o.
* Said that currently, after increase in Graphene Solutions's capital, EBC Solicitors through its unit Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA, holds 1,749 shares of Graphene Solutions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
* Saga seen by investors as unsettling distraction (Adds quotes, details)
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: