(Repeats with wider coding, no changes to text)

Sept 9 Carnegie Investment Bank

* Sale of shares in Tobii AB (publ)

* Says Invifed and Northzone, have sold 1,600,000 and 2,000,000 shares respectively in Tobii AB through an accelerated bookbuilding to Swedish and international investors at a price of SEK 75 per share For the original story click here: bit.ly/2c3V5y0 (Stockholm Newsroom)