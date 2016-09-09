UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Thursday that Umberto Gandini will join the management as of Sept. 12
* The board will propose Umberto Gandini by co-optation as substitute of board member Italo Zanzi and will also propose to grant him operational powers
* Umberto Gandini worked for 23 years for Italian football club AC Milan as organising director and in the last year as member of the board
* Announced on May 31 that Italo Zanzi resigned as CEO and member of the board of AS Roma, effective as of June 30
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources