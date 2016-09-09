Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 9 Jojka Communications AB :
* Says has signed agreement with www.instacasino.com which also provides affiliate program www.honestpartners.com
* Estimated annual value of order is over 1 million Swedish crowns ($118,115.35)
Source text: bit.ly/2cj0pvi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4663 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)